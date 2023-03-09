Thursday, March 09, 2023
     
  Satish Kaushik Funeral LIVE Updates | Actor's post-mortem done; last rites to be held at 6 pm today
Live now

Satish Kaushik Funeral LIVE Updates | Actor's post-mortem done; last rites to be held at 6 pm today

Satish Kaushik Funeral LIVE Updates: The mortal remains of the veteran actor are being brought to Mumbai where his last rites will be held in the presence of friends and family. Check all the latest updates.

Parina Taneja Written By: Parina Taneja New Delhi Published on: March 09, 2023 14:54 IST
Satish Kaushik Funeral LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV Satish Kaushik Funeral LIVE Updates

Satish Kaushik Funeral LIVE Updates: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik had arrived in Delhi after attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party, to celebrate the festival with his childhood friends and family. While the latest actor did not drink at the party, on the night of March 8, he started feeling uneasy. He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of restlessness and succumbed to a heart attack while on the way. The actor's postmortem was done at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and now, the mortal remains will be taken to Mumbai where his last rites will be held.

Satish Kaushik has worked in a variety of films. He is known for his comic roles as 'Calendar' in "Mr India", 'Pappu Pager' in "Deewana Mastana" among many others. He also gave sterling performances in other films like "Ram Lakhan" and "Saajan Chale Sasural". He directed Sridevi's film, "Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja" and later "Prem", both disasters, but he got his big hit with "Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain" and also "Tere Sang", among many others.

He is survived by his wife and 10-year-old daughter.

 

Live updates :Satish Kaushik Funeral LIVE Updates

  • Mar 09, 2023 2:54 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Satish Kaushik's manager revealed

    that the actor slept around 9:30 pm. At around 12:10 am, he called his manager to his room complaining of breathing difficulty. He was then taken to the hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'. He did not drink at the Holi party.

    Satish Kaushik's mortal remains are being flown to Mumbai via air ambulance. His last rites are at 6 pm today.

