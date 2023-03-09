Satish Kaushik Funeral LIVE Updates | Actor's post-mortem done; last rites to be held at 6 pm today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Satish Kaushik Funeral LIVE Updates

Satish Kaushik Funeral LIVE Updates: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik had arrived in Delhi after attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party, to celebrate the festival with his childhood friends and family. While the latest actor did not drink at the party, on the night of March 8, he started feeling uneasy. He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of restlessness and succumbed to a heart attack while on the way. The actor's postmortem was done at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and now, the mortal remains will be taken to Mumbai where his last rites will be held.

Satish Kaushik has worked in a variety of films. He is known for his comic roles as 'Calendar' in "Mr India", 'Pappu Pager' in "Deewana Mastana" among many others. He also gave sterling performances in other films like "Ram Lakhan" and "Saajan Chale Sasural". He directed Sridevi's film, "Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja" and later "Prem", both disasters, but he got his big hit with "Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain" and also "Tere Sang", among many others.

He is survived by his wife and 10-year-old daughter.

