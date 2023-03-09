RIP Satish Kaushik: Know about the actor's wife Shashi and his daughter Vanshika

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SATISHKAUSHIK2178 Satish Kaushik with his wife Shashi and his daughter Vanshika

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering from a heart attack on Thursday. After playing Holi with friends and family in Delhi, the actor complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. Satish Kaushik's death has come as a shock to his fans and industry friends. His best friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher is heartbroken and claims that it will be difficult for him to overcome this loss.

As the industry and fans grieve Satish Kaushik's death, their hearts go out to the late actor's wife and daughter. Not many know about them. Let;'s have a look at them here-

Who is Satish Kaushik's wife?

Satish Kaushik's wife is Shashi Kaushik. The duo got married in 1985. She is a producer and is known for the film Chorriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. While Shashi is not active on the public front, she is frequently seen accompanying Satish Kaushik at award functions and events. The duo shared a very close bond and have been together for over 30 years.

Who is Satish Kaushik's daughter?

Satish Kaushik and Shashi have one daughter which is 10 years old. In 1996, the veteran actor lost his two-year-old son Sanu Kaushik. Then in 2012, Satish at the age of 56 welcomed his daughter Vanshika after 18 years of marriage. Vanshika was born through a surrogate mother.

Meanwhile, on March 7, Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's Holi party and then celebrated Holi with the family. The next morning he went to Delhi to celebrate Holi with his NSD and childhood friends. But after playing Holi, he was feeling restless. After he complained of uneasiness, he was taken to Fortis Hospital but he died in the car late at night. He was declared dead on arrival when the family reached the hospital.

Satish Kaushik's last post on his official Twitter account was a series of pictures from the annual Holi celebrations organised by noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai. He shared multiple pictures from the party with Akhtar, Richa-Ali and Mahima Choudhary and wrote, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors."

May his soul rest in peace!

ALSO READ:

Remembering Satish Kaushik with unseen throwback photos

Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's Holi party a day before heart attack | See LAST PHOTOS

Satish Kaushik passes away: Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood celebs condole demise | LIVE UPDATES

Latest Entertainment News