Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's Holi party a day before heart attack; was supposed to announce Kaagaz 3

Satish Kaushik, a popular actor-filmmaker, passed away in the early hours of Thursday following a heart attack. He was 66. The veteran actor was at his Delhi house when he complained of uneasiness. Actor Anupam Kher was one of the first actors from Bollywood who mourned his demise and shared the information on Twitter. Many other celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Renuka Sahane and others also expressed their sadness at the sudden demise. Satish Kaushik had attended a Holi party a day before he suffered a heart attack.

Satish Kaushik's last post on his official Twitter account was a series of pictures from the annual Holi celebrations organised by noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai. He shared multiple pictures from the party with Akhtar, Richa-Ali and Mahima Choudhary and wrote, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors."

Earlier this year in January, Satish Kaushik had announced the wrap of the shoot of his upcoming film Kaagaz 2. The film was very close to his heart and was supposed to release soon. He was also supposed to announce Kaagaz 3. The film is the sequel of his 2021 biographical comedy film Kaagaz.

Watch Kaagaz Trailer here-

Satish Kaushik is known for his comic roles as 'Calendar' in "Mr India", 'Pappu Pager' in "Deewana Mastana" among many others. He also gave sterling performances in other films like "Ram Lakhan" and "Saajan Chale Sasural". He directed Sridevi's film, "Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja" and later "Prem", both disasters, but he got his big hit with "Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain" and also "Tere Sang", among many others.

He is survived by his wife and 10-year-old daughter.

