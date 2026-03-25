Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel sounds its second missile alert from Tehran for the day
 Live now

Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel sounds its second missile alert from Tehran for the day

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Iran War LIVE: The US-Israel war on Iran nears one month as Washington reportedly sends a 15-point peace plan to Tehran, even as both sides issue conflicting signals on negotiations. Here are the key developments on March 25.

Iran War LIVE Updates.
Iran War LIVE Updates. Image Source : ap
New Delhi:

As the US-Israel war against Iran approaches the one-month mark, efforts to initiate diplomatic negotiations have begun to move into focus. Reports indicate that Washington has conveyed a 15-point proposal to Tehran aimed at bringing the conflict in West Asia to an end. The document is believed to have been routed through Pakistan, even as both the US and Iran continue to project differing stances on peace efforts.

A separate American report claimed that Iranian representatives may prefer to hold talks with US Vice President JD Vance, rather than engage with special envoy Steve Witkoff or presidential adviser Jared Kushner. President Donald Trump said that Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other senior officials were steering the negotiations, signalling that a breakthrough may be emerging.

Trump reiterated that Washington is in talks with Tehran to explore ways to halt the war. However, hostilities continued on both sides and Iran publicly rejected claims that negotiations were underway. On Tuesday, the Islamic Republic launched multiple missile salvos at Israel, while rocket fire by Lebanese militants resulted in the death of a woman marking the first Israeli civilian casualty from Lebanon in this conflict. Israel announced that its forces had executed widespread strikes on Iranian "production sites", though specific details were not released.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates.

Live updates :US, Israel-Iran War

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:24 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon leave 9 dead and dozens injured

    Israeli attacks in Lebanon resulted in nine deaths and dozens of injuries, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The strikes caused three fatalities and 18 injuries in Nabatiyeh, while Sidon reported six deaths and five wounded. In Tyre, 29 people were injured as cross-border tensions with Israel continued to escalate.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US-Israel grant immunity to Iran speaker Qalibaf and FM Araghchi

    Israeli Media has reported that US and Israel have granted temporary immunity for two key figures in Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. This after Israel's defence minister Israel Katz had publicly said that any leader of the Islamic regime was a legitimate target in the ongoing war. According to Israel's Channel 14, the immunity granted is valid at least for the entire five days of negotiations underway with Tehran. This revelation comes after US President Trump revealed that negotiations were on with Iran, a claim denied by Iran's government.

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iran allows passage of 'non-hostile vessels' through Strait of Hormuz

    The Iranian mission in New York said that they will allow the passage of what it called "non-hostile vessels" through the Strait of Hormuz. The mission announced in a post on X, "Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may--provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations--benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities."

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US to send around 1,000 troops from 82nd Airborne Division to Middle East

    The American military is preparing to deploy around 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, a person with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. The troops are to be sent in the coming days, the person said. The unit is considered the Army's emergency response force and can typically be deployed on short notice. The force would include a battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team as well as Maj Gen Brandon Tegtmeier, the division's commander, and the division staff.

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lebanon declares Iran's ambassador to Beirut persona non grata

    Lebanon's Foreign Ministry declared Iran's ambassador to Beirut persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country by the end of the week. The decision was the clearest sign yet of deteriorating relations between the two countries and raises tensions within Lebanon over the role of Tehran and its Lebanon-based ally, the militant Hezbollah group.

     

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iraq gives nod to security forces and militias to act in self-defense

    Iraq's government has authorised its security forces and state-backed militias to respond in self-defence as the country faces a surge in attacks, according to the state-run Iraq News Agency. The move comes as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, a powerful Shiite-led political and military bloc, continue to be targeted following strikes on locations linked to the United States inside Iraq. The escalation is tied to the wider conflict involving Iran, which has intensified tensions across the region. 

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Trump administration offers 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran

    The Trump administration has offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, according to a person briefed on the contours of the plan but who was not authorised to speak publicly about it. The ceasefire plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Iran War Iran Israel Conflict Israel Iran War US Israel Iran War Middle East Tensions West Asia
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\