Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel sounds its second missile alert from Tehran for the day

New Delhi:

As the US-Israel war against Iran approaches the one-month mark, efforts to initiate diplomatic negotiations have begun to move into focus. Reports indicate that Washington has conveyed a 15-point proposal to Tehran aimed at bringing the conflict in West Asia to an end. The document is believed to have been routed through Pakistan, even as both the US and Iran continue to project differing stances on peace efforts.

A separate American report claimed that Iranian representatives may prefer to hold talks with US Vice President JD Vance, rather than engage with special envoy Steve Witkoff or presidential adviser Jared Kushner. President Donald Trump said that Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other senior officials were steering the negotiations, signalling that a breakthrough may be emerging.

Trump reiterated that Washington is in talks with Tehran to explore ways to halt the war. However, hostilities continued on both sides and Iran publicly rejected claims that negotiations were underway. On Tuesday, the Islamic Republic launched multiple missile salvos at Israel, while rocket fire by Lebanese militants resulted in the death of a woman marking the first Israeli civilian casualty from Lebanon in this conflict. Israel announced that its forces had executed widespread strikes on Iranian "production sites", though specific details were not released.

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