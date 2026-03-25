Mohammed Salah to leave Liverpool: What led to Egyptian winger's departure from Premier League club?

New Delhi:

After a nine-year-long association, Mohammed Salah has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, bringing an end to one of the most decorated individual eras in the club’s modern history. Since arriving from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has made 435 appearances for Liverpool and could feature up to 15 more times before his exit is complete.

During his spell, he has accumulated a vast collection of team and personal honours, including four Premier League Golden Boots and three PFA Players' Player of the Year awards. His output in the league stands unmatched over that period, scoring 189 goals and 92 assists.

Overall, for Liverpool specifically, Salah has scored 255 goals, placing him behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt in the club’s all-time top scorers list. His trademark goal celebrations, including the act of Sujood, have become symbolic moments for supporters.

Salah’s relationship broke with Arne Slot

Meanwhile, less than a year after extending his contract until 2027, the situation shifted dramatically. By December 2025, he had lost his regular place in the starting lineup following a public interview in Leeds in which he revealed tensions with manager Arne Slot and suggested internal issues at the club.

The turning point is understood to have come earlier in the season when Salah was left out of the starting lineup for a Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt. While the team secured a 5-1 victory, the decision signalled a change in his role. The indications, however, were present much prior to that.

Liverpool’s significant spending in the transfer market, including the arrivals of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, was a sign that the club is in transition, changing their attacking priorities, which eventually pushed Salah out of the playing XI.

Salah shares message for fans

Following internal discussions and disciplinary action that saw him omitted from a trip to Inter Milan, Salah returned to contribute off the bench against Brighton. Soon after, he departed for the Africa Cup of Nations while negotiations continued behind the scenes, leading to an exit. It is now also confirmed that, despite having another year in his contract, Salah will leave on a free transfer.

In the meantime, the winger posted a video on his social media, thanking his fans, stating that he will always be a part of the club and it’s because of the fans, he will never walk alone.

"Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home to me and to my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone,” Salah said.