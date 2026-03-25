Is Leander Paes joining BJP ahead of Bengal elections? Meeting with Nitin Nabin sparks major buzz

Kolkata:

Speculation about tennis legend Leander Paes returning to electoral politics intensified on Tuesday after he met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin during the latter's visit to Kolkata. According to media reports, the meeting took place amid preparations for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, heightening talk that the Olympic medalist may be considering a political debut in the state.

The presence of state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya at the interaction added fuel to the speculation, with party insiders suggesting that discussions may have revolved around potential political involvement for the celebrated athlete.

Past political link and sudden shift

Paes' latest outreach has drawn attention due to his earlier association with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which he joined in Goa in 2021 in the presence of Mamata Banerjee. Despite the warm welcome, he was not subsequently inducted into the party's 69-member state committee and he gradually faded from active political activity.

With Assembly election dates already announced in West Bengal, Paes' meeting with senior BJP leaders has revived chatter about whether he is preparing to switch sides ahead of the high-stakes contest.

BJP strategy push in Bengal

During his two-day Kolkata visit, Nabin chaired multiple strategy sessions with senior BJP leaders. As per reports, the meetings focused on strengthening campaign planning, improving digital engagement and reinforcing ground-level organisational efforts as the party intensifies preparations for the polls. Party insiders described this as a new "Chakravyuh" -- a multi-layered electoral plan focusing on booth management, narrative building and micro-level mobilisation.

West Bengal Assembly elections

With the party stepping up organisational consultations and campaign planning, Nabin's Bengal tour is expected to add momentum to the BJP's election preparations and further heat up the political contest in the state. It is to be noted here that legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in West Bengal in two phases. The polling will be held on April 23 and 29 to elect all 294 members of the legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on May 4.

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