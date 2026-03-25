Trump administration offers 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran: Check what's included in the proposal

New Delhi:

The Donald Trump administration has reportedly presented a detailed 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran in an attempt to halt the ongoing conflict in West Asia. According to The Associated Press (AP), the plan was delivered through intermediaries from Pakistan, who have also offered to host fresh negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The diplomatic move comes at a time when the US military is preparing to send around 1,000 additional troops from the 82nd Airborne Division, adding to the nearly 50,000 American personnel already deployed in the region.

Major US military build-up continues

Alongside the proposed ceasefire framework, the Pentagon is also deploying two Marine Expeditionary Units that will bring roughly 5,000 Marines and several thousand sailors to West Asia. These developments have surprised Israeli officials, who have been urging the US to continue its military pressure on Iran. Reports suggest that Tel Aviv was not expecting Washington to put forward a ceasefire plan at this stage of the conflict.

Key conditions in the 15-point proposal

A report by Channel 12 stated that the Trump administration has conveyed a proposal outlining strict requirements for ending the war. These conditions include a complete halt to uranium enrichment, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for unrestricted shipping and steps that align with all stated war objectives of both the US and Israel. However, Israeli officials are reportedly uneasy about the possibility of Trump pushing swiftly for "a framework agreement, an agreement in principle" instead of insisting on fulfilment of all key conditions before any pause in hostilities.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner have designed a process centred on "the declaration of a monthlong ceasefire period, during which the sides would negotiate a 15-point agreement," Channel 12 reported citing sources.

As per the Channel 12 report, the proposal outlines the following key requirements:

Iran must dismantle its current nuclear capabilities.

Iran must make a commitment to never to develop nuclear weapons.

No uranium enrichment would be allowed within Iranian territory.

Around 450 kg of uranium stockpile to 60 percent would be handed to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow must be dismantled.

The IAEA must receive full access and transparency across Iran.

Iran must end its regional proxy operations.

Support for allied militias must stop.

The Strait of Hormuz must remain open for global shipping.

Iran’s missile programme must be limited in range and quantity.

Any future missile use must be confined strictly to self-defence.

US to send around 1,000 troops to Middle East

The US military is preparing to deploy around 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, a person with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. The troops are to be sent in the coming days, the person said. The unit is considered the Army's emergency response force and can typically be deployed on short notice. The force would include a battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team as well as Maj Gen Brandon Tegtmeier, the division's commander, and division staff.

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