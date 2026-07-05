Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now married, first pic from civil wedding out

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan, 61, and Gauri Spratt, 47, are officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony at the actor's Mumbai residence in the presence of close family and friends. Soon after the registration, the first picture of the newlyweds surfaced online, delighting fans.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now husband and wife

The first photo from the actor's wedding is out now. Surrounded by their family and closest friends, both within and outside the film industry, Aamir and Gauri signed their legal wedding papers. In an inside photo from the celebrations, the Lagaan actor was seen wearing a white bandhgala set for his registry wedding. Gauri wore what seems to be a traditional outfit. She layered her outfit with heavy jewellery.

In the photo, we could see Azad Rao Khan, Aamir's son with his second wife, overlooking the ceremony. Gauri's son was also seen at the celebrations. Here is the photo:

Did you know Aamir and Gauri's wedding menu was curated by their kids?

Previously, India TV had exclusively learnt that the food served at Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding was curated entirely by their children. A source close to the celebrations revealed that the menu was "completely curated and decided by the kids," who were also actively involved in the intimate ceremony. Aamir is a father to Junaid, Ira and Azaad, while Gauri has a son from her previous marriage.

Aamir had earlier revealed that he and Gauri wanted to keep their wedding simple and intimate. Speaking about their plans, the actor said, "It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic." Staying true to their vision, the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended only by their loved ones.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt was raised in Bengaluru and has built a career in fashion and entrepreneurship. An alumna of the University of the Arts London, she is currently associated with the production wing of Aamir Khan Productions. Gauri is the daughter of Rita Spratt and the granddaughter of Philip Spratt, the British-born intellectual who settled in India in the early 20th century.

Also read: Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple register their marriage, first photo revealed