Prashant Kishor set for electoral debut, to contest Bankipur assembly bypoll on Jan Suraaj Party ticket

Patna:

The Jan Suraaj Party on Sunday (July 5) announced its founder, Prashant Kishor, as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar. The party's decision was announced by its state president, Manoj Bharti, following a core committee meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that Kishor's party could not secure a single seat in the 2025 assembly elections.

Tej Pratap names social activist Veena Manvi as candidate

Earlier, Janshakti Janata Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav declared Patna-based social activist Veena Manvi as his candidate for the bypoll to the Bankipur assembly seat in Bihar.

Yadav, a former state minister who was expelled from the RJD last year by his father Lalu Prasad, expressed confidence that his fledgling outfit will pose a tough challenge to the ruling NDA in what has, for decades, been a BJP stronghold.

"Veena Manvi has been working hard for the assembly segment's people in her capacity as a social worker. In addition to representing women ('aadhi aabadi'), she comes from a community which the BJP has always wooed," said Yadav, referring to the Vaishya caste activist.

Bankipur assembly by-election

Polling for the Bankipur assembly by-election will be held on July 30, and counting of votes will take place on August 3. The seat fell vacant upon BJP national president Nitin Nabin's election to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP, of which the seat is a stronghold, is yet to formally announce a candidate but is reportedly mulling over leaders such as Ajay Alok, Neel Ratan Ghosh and Ajeet Kumar Lali.

In the assembly polls last year, Nabin had bagged the seat for a fifth consecutive term, defeating his nearest RJD rival by an emphatic margin of nearly 50,000 seats.

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