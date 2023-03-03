Allu Arjun to star in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next movie | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Allu Arjun to star in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next movie

South superstar Allu Arjun has been riding high on the mega success of his film Pushpa as well as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the actor is currently busy shooting for Pushpa 2 for which fans have been waiting for bated breath, the South superstar has bagged another film. Allu Arjun will be soon seen in Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming movie. The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Allu Arjun recently met with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the producers to finalize the details and sign the film. Headlined by the Pushpa star, the filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap-up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production.

Meanwhile, after the glorious success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has set on the journey of the sequel Pushpa: The Rule. Last month, the whole team was in Vizag to shoot the action scenes. The superstar has been donning long hair for the film. The 'Pushpa' franchise has cultivated a rock-solid fanbase given its thoroughly entertaining storytelling, superhit songs like 'Oo Antava', Allu Arjun's power-packed dialogues and a terrific performance from Fahadh Faasil.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa: The Rise', starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair and also Fahadh Faasil. However, reports claim that Rashmika is not part of the sequel and might do a cameo.

DON'T MISS

Did Allu Arjun reject Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan? Here's what we know

Allu Arjun will release Pushpa 2 teaser on his birthday? Here's what we know

Kartik Aaryan opens up about comparisons with OG 'Shehzada' Allu Arjun: 'I never thought...'

Latest Bollywood News