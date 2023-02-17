Allu Arjun will release Pushpa 2 teaser on his birthday? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On this special day, Allu Arjun will release Pushpa 2 teaser

Allu Arjun's Pushpa was a phenomenon that not only delighted the South industry but also made everyone in the Hindi belt gasp with its massy storyline and blockbuster songs. Now, fans are awaiting its sequel as Pushpa 2's hype is building with the South superstar Allu Arjun sharing a glimpse of the sequel on April 8, his 41st birthday.

To make his birthday special for his fans, Allu Arjun has decided to release the first teaser look or a small glimpse of the sequel on his birthday, depending on the final production. It will be a low-key birthday celebration at Allu Arjun's home in Hyderabad, attended by close family and friends.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has been shooting since last year and has already completed two big schedules. In his sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, director Sukumar aims to create something even grander and more iconic. Pushpa: The Rule chronicles the clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil).

Sukumar wrote and directed Pushpa: The Rise, a 2021 Indian Telugu language action drama. The film depicted the rise of a coolie in the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. Mythri Movie Makers collaborated with Muttamsetty Media to produce Pushpa. Following its release, it became an instant box office success, breaking several records.

There are also rumours that Sukumar will bring in Ram Charan for Pushpa 2. They previously collaborated on Rangasthalam, which was a huge box-office success. Although there has been no official announcement regarding Ram Charan's cameo, rumours about the RRR star sharing screen space with his cousin Allu Arjun have successfully piqued fans' interest.

