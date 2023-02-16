Kartik Aaryan opens up about comparisons with OG 'Shehzada' Allu Arjun: 'I never thought...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan opens about comparisons with Allu Arjun

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Shehzada. The film is an official remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Comparisons are sure to happen wherever a remake is made. Ahead of the big release, the actor has now opened up about the comparisons to Allu Arjun.

During an interview with E-Times, Kartik said, "With every film, I am being compared to something or someone. So I am okay with not reacting or not thinking about it. When I was offered the film also, I never thought of such things. Because I know that these things always happen with every film - I have seen the same pattern during Bhool Bhulaiyaa and now again during Shehzada. This is a normal question which has been asked again and again to me. But I am okay, I have done my own things and with the character. And I hope what I have done, people will like it."

The actor further went on to speak about doing action film for the first time. He said, "I was really excited because this was the first time that I was doing something like this. The action sequences specifically, I've never done in my career. And with this film, I was just really happy that I got a chance to portray a character like Bantu, who has a lot of shades, a lot of emotions and a lot of things to play around with."

"So I was just happy to be a part of this big masala entertainer film, which has a lot of gravitas and which has a lot of family values intact in it. So basically, I was just excited to be a part of this big commercial massy entertainer," he signs off.

Speaking about Shehzada, the film will hit theatres on February 17. It is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manish Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

