Manul Chudasama breaks silence on replacing Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul: 'I can never...'

Over month after Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, the makers have finally found her replacement. Manul Chudasama will now be seen as the new Princess Mariam in the popular Sab TV show alongside Abhishek Nigam, who will essay the male lead, previously played by Sheezan Khan.

Manul Chudasama rose to fame after she recently featured in the show titled, Brij Ke Gopal. She played the role of Radha opposite Paras Arora. While she said that she is grateful to be the part of the show, the actress stressed that she can never replace Tunisha. “‘Replacing’ wouldn’t be the right word. I am not replacing Tunisha but coming up with a fresh perspective on the character. I can never take Tunisha’s place, she did an amazing job in the show and I just hope that people love the character," Manul told ETimes.

Further she said, "I am really grateful for the character and the show for choosing me. It is a surreal feeling to be a part of the show." When asked about taking up the responsibility of Mariam she added, "This is my fourth show as a lead so there isn't any nervousness, instead, I am really excited to be a part of the show. I have already begun shooting."

About Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha (21) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on December 24, 2022. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor 'used' her daughter.

Sheezan in his petitions said to have a relationship and break-ups are normal facets of life and hence he cannot be held responsible for Tunisha's death. Investigations in the actresses’ death by suicide case is on, and the show was on a break due to the same, however the makers have managed to return with fresh episodes and star cast.

