What! Pathaan only for Rs 110; Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer poses threat to Shehzada

Pathaan has been receiving a jaw-dropping response at the box office ever since its release and Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer seem unstoppable. As the movie has added another feather to its cap of being the first Hindi film to cross 500 crore in India, the makers have decided to slash the ticket price. Yes, now we all can watch the blockbuster movie for just Rs. 110 across all shows in India. SRK's comeback hit is continuing to create many historic records and it seems the craze of the film is not going to end anytime soon.

Pathaan has so far collected 953 crores gross worldwide. In order to celebrate this milestone, top theater chains have come together to celebrate this Friday as Pathaan Day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on his social media with the film's new static poster. While sharing the poster, Taran wrote, "YRF ORGANISES ‘PATHAAN DAY’… With #Pathaan hitting ₹ 500 cr mark combined biz: #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu - #YRF decides to organise #PathaanDay on 17 Feb 2023… Tickets at #PVR, #INOX and #Cinepolis at ₹ 110 [all shows]… OFFICIAL POSTER…#SRK #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham."

Amid Pathaan's magnum success, earlier Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie Shehzada's release date got postponed. The makers decided to release the movie on 17th February which was earlier slated to release on 10th February. But looking at the craze of Pathhan among fans and now the decision to slash the price of the tickets. Kartik's film will still face a class with Pathaan at the box office. Well, what effect will Pathaan make at Shehzada's release it can only be witnessed once the movie hits the theatres.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is already the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and is on course to cross the Rs 1000-crore barrier. The film faced several protests and calls for boycott before its release but the controversies did not affect its box office performance.

