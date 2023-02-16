Ditching comfort, Deepika Padukone flies in Economy class. See viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Deepika Padukone

Ditching comfort, Deepika Padukone opted to fly in economy class instead of taking a first-class seat during her recent travel. In a viral video, the actress is seen making her way to the washroom. The Pathaan actress avoided any kind of attention or interaction in the flight. For her low-key outing, Deepika opted for an orange oversized jacket with a baseball cap. However, it is clear where and when she was travelling.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently launched her skin care brand and she has roped in Shah Rukh Khan to indulge in some skin care routine together. Taking to her Instagram, Deepika dropped a super cool and cute candid video with SRK. The actors applied a few products ranging from cleanser to moisturiser and sunscreen from Deepika's skincare brand 82E and even reviewed them. "Today you are getting ready with me,” says Deepika in the video and soon she is joined by SRK, who says, “I also want to get ready with you.”

Deepika shared the video with the caption, “It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read @iamsrk] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skincare routine together was a whole other level of fun!” Deepika and SRK's video on skincare left fans in awe.

The made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om, which was released 15 years ago. After 'Om Shanti Om', SRK and Deepika reunited in films like ' Chennai Express' (2013) and 'Happy New Year' (2014) and the latest 'Pathaan', which has created history at the box office.

At ‘Pathaan’ success meet, Deepika Padukone turned emotional and expressed, "To be honest, I don't think we set out to break records. We set out to make a good film. This is what SRK taught me in my first movie. He told me you should work with people who make you happy. It's such a lovely atmosphere to work in and that's what the audience is taking back. It's pure, love and joy and it reflects and that's what the audience is taking back. Whether it's Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express - what makes it special is the relationship we share, the trust. I wouldn't be here today, if it wasn't for SRK and his vision for me. To shower me with so much love and grace. He has given me confidence and even he doesn't know that. I do what I do because I know Shah Rukh will always be there for me."

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone teaches skincare routine to Shah Rukh Khan in a cute 'Freshy Freshy' video

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares million dollar picture with Aamir Khan, calls him 'inspiration.' Fans react

Latest Entertainment News