Salman Khan grooves with Chota Bhaijaan Abdu Rozik on 'Oh Oh Jaane Jaana' song | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHEDOGEN Salman Khan and Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik aka Chota Bhaijaan has become a household name post his stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. After winning millions of heart with his cute looks and close bond with co-contestant Shiv Thakare, Abdu is back with a sweet video. Recently, he grooved with Salman Khan and fans can’t stop gushing over the duo.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Abdu Rozik dropped a dance video wherein he is seen grooving with Salman Khan on his hit number 'Oh Oh Jaane Jaana.' In the following video, the superstar held Abdu in his arms and the duo was enjoying the song. Sharing the video, Abdu wrote "O oh jane jana! Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan."

Soon after Abdu dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "My fav duo chotabhaijaan & Bada bhaijaan," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Wahhh chota bhaijann x bada bhaijaan." A third comment read, "So cute Abdu O Jane Jana." One fan commented "real salman khan off the camera."

After Bigg Boss 16, Abdu has bagged another reality show. He is all set to impress fans with his appearance in Big Brother UK. During the grand finale of Bigg boss 16, Salman Khan congratulated the singer and he also confirmed that Abdu Rozik will be seen in Big Brother UK, which is all set to return after 5 years with a reboot run.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer, blogger and musician, known primarily for singing in films and for making videos on YouTube. The 19-year-old, who currently has a fan following of 6.9 million on Instagram, will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan.'

What's next for Salman Khan?

Salman Khan is back in action avatar for his upcoming film 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan'. A few days ago the actor released the teaser video with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated for Eid 2023.

Apart from this, the Radhe actor will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite actor Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

