Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja aka 'Rita Reporter' to marry Popat Lal? Actress answers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYA AHUJA Priya Ahuja and Popat Lal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actress Priya Ahuja, who essays Rita Reporter in the comedy show, is an avid social media user. She keeps sharing fun titbits, words of wisdom and sneak peeks into her personal life through a series of posts on Instagram. She often engage in humorous social media banter with her fans. Recently, Priya hosted a Q/A session, where she responded to numerous queries, one of them being her wedding with Popat Lal in TMKOC.

"Agar TKMOC mei aap ki shadi Popat Lal ke sath ho gayi to aapka kya reaction hoga?" questioned a user. In a quirky manner, the actress replied "Cancel cancel cancel" in Popat's style.

One of her fans asks, "Any planning for Ardaas’ (Priya’s son) lil brother or sister. Will you give him the gift" . Responding to the question Priya tagged he husband and mocked, “Yeh Konsa Rishtedar hai fake ID se pata karo Zara”? For the unversed, Priya is married to TMKOC's director Malav Rajdal. Priya and Malav came close during the shoot of the show and decided to make their relationship official by tying the knot in 2011.

ALSO READ: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah misses Daya, says 'jab se Disha ji gayi hai...'

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolatah Chashma is currently Sab TV's longest-running show. The serial that started in 2008 broke all the TRP records and became a household name. Disha Vakani aka DayaBen had been missing from the serial for a very long time now. The actress took a break from serial post her pregnancy and hasn’t returned back yet, while there have been several instances where it was said that she will soon be making her comeback, nothing is finalised yet. It will be interesting to see who steps into the shoes of Disha Vakani now or will the makers finally be able to convince the OG Dayaben to return?

Also, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi introduced new Tapu. Actor Nitish Bhaluni replaced Raj Anadkat as Tapu in the show.

Latest Entertainment News