Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah misses Daya, says 'jab se Disha ji gayi hai...'

Jethalal and Daya's iconic Jodi is yet to reunite on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is one of the longest-running on Indian television. Disha Vakani, who played Daya hasn't been a part of TMKOC since 2015. One of the most well-known characters in the show, she has amassed a massive fan base over the years owing to her distinctive acting abilities, funny interactions and antics. While it is still not confirm if Disha is returning to the show or not, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi introduced new Tapu. Actor Nitish Bhaluni replaced Raj Anadkat as Tapu in the show. Following this, he along with Dilip Joshi, who plays his on-screen father Jethalal addressed media.

When asked about Daya aka Disha Vakani's return to the show, Dilip Joshi shared, “It totally depends on the makers. They will decide if they wish to replace and cast a new actor or not."

The actor revealed missing Daya and fun part of the shoot with her. "As an actor, I miss the character of Daya. For a long time you all have enjoyed good and fun scenes of Daya and Jethalal. Ever since Disha ji left, that part, that angle, the funny part has been missing. The chemistry between Daya and Jetha is missing. People are also saying the same. Let’s see, I am always positive, Asit bhai is always positive. So you never know if something interesting may come up. Kal kisne dekha.”

Further, Nitish, who has joined the cast of TMKOC, spoke about how excited he is to act alongside Dilip Joshi. He said, “Dilip ji knows how to be in the character and live like the character in the show. It’s a next level character. When Sir’s scenes are on, I sit and watch on the camera how he picks up Jethalal’s personality swiftly.” Responding to this, Dilip replied "This moment is to know more about Tapu, let’s not praise me and talk about him.”

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running comedy series on Indian television. It will be interesting to see who steps into the shoes of Disha Vakani now or will the makers finally be able to convince the OG Dayaben to return?

