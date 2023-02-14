Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash to Karishma Tanna; Awwdorable Valentine's Day posts by TV stars

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRINCENARULA Valentine's Day posts of TV celebrities

It's Valentine's Day and to celebrate the day of love our beloved TV stars have shared some mushy moments with their partners. It's that time of the year when couples make their partners feel special with their romantic gestures. Keeping up with the spirit of V-Day, several celebrities took to their social media handles to share some awwdorable photos with their soulmates. From Karan Kundra to Karishma Tanna, have a look at the Valentine's Day celebration of the lovebirds.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Both Karan and Tejasswi are quite active on social media and they keep on sharing glimpses of their personal lives. They often leave fans drooling over their lovable pictures on social media. On the day of love, Karan penned a heart-melting note for the love of his life and shared a series of mushy photographs with Tejasswi. He wrote, "teri choti choti khushiyaan.. tere fazool ke dramme.. tera haqq jataane ka tareeqa.. tere spectacular scale ke shaq.. tere chote mote sapne aur mere badey badey jawaab.. teri ajeeb daastaan ne jeena sikha diya iss fakir ko..! (sic)"

Karishma Tanna and Varun Baghera

Karishma Tanna and Varun Baghera tied the knot on 5th February last year. On Valentine's Day, Karishma shared a video of the couple, basking in the beauty of the mountains while posing romantically amidst the snow. She kept the caption simple yet explanatory. She just captioned the video with a red heart. The couple is currently enjoying a romantic vacation in Kashmir.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

The reality show King, Prince Narula wished his wife Yuvika in the most romantic way. He took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with his wife and wished her with a heartfelt note. “Happy Valentine’s Day baby…U r the best gift jo baba g ne mujhe diya hai . Tumhare sath fight main bhe utna he maza ata hai jitna pyar main ata hai… I love u and be my valentine har janam ufff ye zaida toh nahe ho gya (sic).”

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

From reel to real, the veteran actors, Hiten and Gauri are the epitome of true love. Hiten took to Instagram and shared a candid loved-up picture with his wife Gauri Pradhan to wish her on a romantic day. “Happy Valentine’s Day …Love you (sic)” he wrote alongside various heart emoticons. Gauri, on the other hand, shared a clip from the dance reality show in which the couple had participated earlier. “Happy Valentine’s Day my JOGI! (sic).” She wrote.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 teaser, fan asks his Valentine's Day plan

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all smiles in haldi ceremony; SEE PHOTOS

Latest Entertainment News