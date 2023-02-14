Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all smiles in haldi ceremony; SEE PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KIARAALIAADVANI Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding and Haldi photos

From reel to real life, the newlywed of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have shared photos from their haldi ceremony. The lovebirds shared the photos on Valentine's Day and the love and bond between the two are quite evident in the pictures. Both hosted a star-studded reception party in Mumbai where all the Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes for the couple.

Have a look at the royal photos of the Shershaah couple:

Sidharth and Kiara exchanged vows on February 7 at the opulent Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer. After the wedding, they headed to Delhi and hosted a reception for their family and friends. Their Delhi event was an intimate affair and the couple did not pose for the paparazzi but their Mumbai reception is all start studded.

On Friday, the couple shared their wedding video and it looks absolutely dreamy. The couple looks beautiful in all respects. The clip features the blushing bride walking towards her groom.

The video begins with Kiara's brothers walking her down the aisle under the 'phoolon ki chaadar'. Kiara looked perfectly filmy bride as she danced and swung an invisible lasso around her hubby-to-be and pulled herself closer to him. Sidharth, who was waiting for her bride patiently, blushes after he sees her. During Jaimala, Sid first tries to play hard, then he bows down to allow Kiara to put her garland around his neck. After they exchange the Jaimala, Sidharth and Kiara seal the deal with an adorable kiss. As the couple smooched, they were showered with flowers and loud cheers from the families.

