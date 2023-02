Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception

Finally, the wait is over for all the fans, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception photos are out. Both have ditched the tradition of wearing ethnic rather they opted for a semi-formal look. While Sid shined like a diamond in a black shimmer tuxedo, Kiara opted for a deep neck full-length gown.

Have a look at the photos:

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception PHOTOS

