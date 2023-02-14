Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 teaser, fan asks his Valentine's Day plan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GIRISHKUMAR402 Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Ayushmann Khuranna's Dream Girl 2 teaser is awwdorable

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie 'Dream Girl 2' has a link with Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan. The teaser of the movie was released yesterday and it created a buzz after fans heard dream girl pooja talking to Pathaan. Yes, in the teaser we can hear the imitated voice of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. This unique twist has quite stirred the internet and fans have been expecting SRK's cameo ever since the teaser is out.

Dream Girl 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit movie, recently released a Naughty fun video asset in which Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the role of Karam and Pooja, talks to Pathaan to announce the release date of the film Dream Girl 2. Since the video is out it has already garnered a lot of attention. It not only won the hearts of Millions of her fans but it seems like SRK is also in love with the film.

Well, taking advantage of the #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh about his thoughts on Dream Girl 2. The superstar was quick to respond, expressing his excitement for the film and wishing Ayushmann all the best. “Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting." Shahrukh tweeted. @Pooja_Dreamgirl was quick to respond to Shahrukh's tweet, expressing her love in a playful way. "Love you mere Pathaan... lots of smoochies...,"

Dream Girl, which was released in 2019, was a huge hit and garnered critical acclaim for its performances, storyline, and comedy. The sequel promises to be just as entertaining, with Ayushmann Khurrana reprising his role as Pooja and bringing his signature humor and charisma to the screen once again.

The only comedy entertainer of the year Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on 7th July, 2023. Fans can't wait to see Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja once again, and with Shahrukh Khan's endorsement, the excitement surrounding the film is only going to grow.

