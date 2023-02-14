Shah Rukh Khan's first-ever Valentine's Day gift to wife Gauri leaves internet starry-eyed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMSRKAK Shah Rukh Khan revealed his first Valentine's Day gift for Gauri Khan

It's Valentine's Day and the King of romance Shah Rukh Khan has treated his fans with #AskSRK session on Twitter. Shah Rukh is known for his wittiest comments when it comes to answering his fans' queries and yet again he has melted the hearts of millions with his simplicity. During the ask me anything session, one of the fans asked SRK what was his first gift to Guari on Valentin's Day. Here is what the epitome of love replied.

The fans' tweet read "What was your first gift for Valentine's day to Gauri Mam?" Sharing the tweet, Shah Rukh replied, "If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think". SRK never misses a chance to win hearts and again with his candid response and simplicity left fans starry-eyed.

As soon as Shah Rukh replied, fans flooded the comment section with praises and love. One of the users tweeted, "So cute ...Some Love stories life forever,". Another tweeted, "The journey from #Plastic to #Pathan is truly a reflection of hardwork hardwork and only hardwork." Another tweet read, “That is so simple and pure. That’s why fans love you.” Fans eagerly wait for SRK's ask me anything session. Shah Rukh always amuses fans by sharing moments from his personal and professional life in this Twitter session.

Currently, the actor is relishing the massive success of his blockbuster movie Pathaan. It was his comeback movie after a gap of 4 years Shah Rukh appeared on the silver screens and there are no doubts that the wait was worth it. The film is already the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and is on course to cross the Rs 1000-crore barrier. The film was released on 25th January and since then it has been breaking several records and making history. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh is now gearing up for his next big release Jawan. Directed by Atlee, it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

