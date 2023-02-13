Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun to join hands for Jawan? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDKANNAN Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun to work together in Jawaan

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is currently relishing the massive success of his blockbuster movie Pathaan. As Sha Rukh has made a remarkable comeback on the silver screens, he is now gearing up for his next action-thriller 'Jawan'. The grapevine has it that the South superstar Allu Arjun has been approached for a cameo in the movie. We already know that the movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun has now been offered an ‘important’ role in the film as well. However, the actor has not accepted the offer so far. "Allu has been offered a role that plays a very important part in the film’s storyline. The narration happened just yesterday, and although Allu Arjun hasn’t given his nod yet, Atlee is hopeful that he will do the film", the report in Peeping Moon cited a source close to the development as saying.

The report further stated, "The casting for this specific part has been quite difficult for the director, as it requires an A-list star who has never been seen with Shah Rukh on screen. Allu will give his final confirmation in a few days, and we are expecting and wishing it will be a yes from him".

Helmed by Atlee, the movie is also his first Hindi project. Jawan will be Shah Rukh Khan’s second release in 2023 following his mega-successful comeback film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial was released on January 25 and has already grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Given the pan-India appeal of Jawan and stars from across India, it is expected to follow in Pathaan’s footsteps.

