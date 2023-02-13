Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy entertainer to release on THIS date | Details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RDBALAJI Dream Girl 2 poster featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

It's official! The much-anticipated comedy entertainer of the year, Dream Girl 2, is all set to release on 7th July. The fans of the talented actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, can finally mark their calendars as the release date has been announced. In the new Naughty fun video, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen interacting with the superstar of the industry a girl named Pooja. Yes, you heard it right! Ayushmann will not only play the role of Karam but will also be playing a girl in the movie and it would be fun to see how he looks as a girl. This new avatar of Ayushmann is sure to leave the audience in splits.

The film team has surely taken an interesting route to start the film’s campaign and to register the release date, #7KoSaathMein. In the teaser, we can hear Shah Rukh Khan's imitated voice who has been waiting for Pooja's voice eagerly.

Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first installment was a big hit at the box office and was loved by the audience for its unique storyline and Ayushmann's performance. The film showcased Ayushmann as a man who can mimic the voice of a woman and the concept was loved by the audience.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film will have Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The makers have promised that the sequel will be even more hilarious and entertaining than the first part.

The release of Dream Girl 2 is eagerly awaited by the fans of Ayushmann Khurrana and the audience can expect a rollercoaster ride of laughter and entertainment. The movie is sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience and Ayushmann's performance as a girl is expected to be the highlight of the film.

In conclusion, Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is all set to be the comedy entertainer of the year and the fans can expect a lot of fun and entertainment from the movie. The release date, 7th July, is now marked in the calendars of the fans and the countdown has already begun. So, get ready for a laughter-filled journey with Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja.

