Mitsubishi Electric India Unveils all new Cutting-Edge M80LA CNC for Turning Segment

Bengaluru/Gurugram: Mitsubishi Electric India launched the all new M80LA model of Computerized Numerical Controllers (CNCs) with technologically advanced solutions to support efficient and smart manufacturing in the country. With an aim to sync with the rapidly revolutionizing era of manufacturing, we have developed the all-new M80LA model exclusively for turning with Multi-axis & Multi-system controls, which holds the potential to elevate multi-system machining control to an advanced level, thereby contributing to improved machine productivity and efficiency.

Mitsubishi Electric India offers advanced CNC control systems to take the machining needs of customers to a higher performance level. The company supplies CNC package and technologies to various market segment and industries. Mitsubishi Electric India started it’s CNC business operations in India since 2012 to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative and aid industries who want to adapt the latest manufacturing technology.

This all new M80LA model is an advanced extension to the existing technologically driven CNC solutions that support self-reliance and digitalization for India’s manufacturing sector.

The key features which make the new M80LA series a state-of-the-art development are as follows:

Arbitrary Axis Exchange: In comparison to the conventional CNC systems, this all new M80LA model comes with arbitrary axis exchange feature where any axis can be freely exchanged between multiple systems that caters to achieving utmost accuracy and precision in the multi-spindle, multi-path complex turning processes.

Interference Check between Part Systems: This function checks the relative position of up to six cuboids (referred to as interfering objects) all the time, and if a command which causes the interfering objects to collide with each other is issued, the function stops the axis movement to prevent the interference in advance.

Multi-set Spindle Synchronization: It is a prime feature of this CNC machining that involves synchronization of multiple spindles that can work on the different parts of the same workpiece or multiple workpieces simultaneously or in parallel. This allows multiple task completion concurrently, which reduces the overall machining time ultimately increasing the overall efficiency.

Sub-system control 1 (G122): Execute by calling another system (sub-system) that is not in operation from the operating system. The loader can be controlled by G-code. You can also meet with the main line, and they are synchronized with each other and can operate at the optimal timing.

C-axis Control During Spindle Synchronization: This feature of the all new M80LA CNC system actively manages the rotation of the spindles on the rotational axis while ensuring that they are synchronized with each other which ensures precise coordination of the CNC machining operations.

Spindle superposition control (G164): The Rotational speed of one spindle can be superimposed on the rotational speed of the other spindle which allows complex CNC machining operations where precise co-ordination between the spindles is required.

Improvised Thread Machining Process: This all new M80LA model can perform two threading cycles simultaneously and can accommodate a dedicated time constant for threading.

Spindle Mode Servo Motor Control: A combination of servo amplifier and servo motor can be controlled as the main spindle axis for CNC machining.

The product launch event took place at the Mitsubishi Electric India, CNC eXPerience Park located in Peenya, Bengaluru by Mr. Kazuhiko Tamura, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. S. Sriram, Director of FAID Division, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Masaya Takeda, General Manager, CNC Systems, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. along with the prestigious presence of Mr. Mitsuyoshi Wada, Factory Head, Industrial Mechatronics Systems Works, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation-Nagoya Works and Mr. Hiroshi Hasegawa, General Manager, NC Business Development Department, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

On the account of this prestigious occasion, Mr. Kazuhiko Tamura, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Electric India said, “In our commitment to advancing manufacturing excellence in India, we have launched the all new M80LA, a cutting-edge CNC model. The exclusive features of this new system not only assures to enhance the productivity & efficiency but also paves the way for innovation. With the launch of this new CNC model, we reaffirm our dedication to drive a significant transformation in the metal cutting industry and propel the nation towards unparalleled manufacturing prowess.”

Addressing the launch event, Mr. S. Sriram, Director of FAID Division, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are proud to announce the launch of the new M80LA product model, equipped with technological capabilities that holds the potential to revolutionize the metal-turning industry. Our state-of-the-art product portfolio for the Factory Automation and Industrial Division marks a milestone in the transformation of Indian manufacturing. The Factory Automation Business in India is committed to our global brand slogan ‘Automating the World’ and launch of the all new CNC innovation stands as a testament to it.”

Mr. Masaya Takeda, General Manager, CNC Systems, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. while addressing the occasion said, “With an aim to revolutionize the manufacturing Industry of India and position it as a global manufacturing hub, we are delighted to introduce the new M80LA CNC system. Innovation in the Indian manufacturing industry is at the pinnacle for Mitsubishi Electric India, and this initiative is a step forward in leading the technological innovations for our customers to meet the ever-evolving needs of the dynamic Indian market. We realize the need to drive India towards automation & digitalization and invention of this modern CNC model represents a crucial step towards supporting the nation’s journey of self-reliance and digital transformation. The CNC Business in India is committed to our global brand slogan ‘The Difference in your Machining’ and the launch of new CNC is a step towards smart manufacturing.”

About Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI):

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded consolidated group sales 5,003.6 billion yen (U.S.$ 37.3 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Mitsubishi Electric in India has grown to become a company offering a wide range of innovative and high-quality products for the Indian market. This includes products and solutions for Air Conditioners, Factory Automation and Industrial Systems and Semiconductors & Devices. For more information visit: https://in.mitsubishielectric.com/en/

