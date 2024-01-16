IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards on UPI payment portal: Things to know

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Things to know about IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards on UPI payment portals

Have you been using UPI to make payments? Take your UPI game to the next level by linking your credit card. It's a no-brainer. With UPI, you can pay instantly, while with credit cards, you can defer payments and earn rewards. Together, they make a powerful combination for managing your finances better.

Let's learn more about UPI credit card payments and benefits.

Make UPI payments with your credit card

In the past, you could pay with your bank account-linked UPI app or separately with your credit card. Now you can pay via UPI apps linked to a RuPay credit card. With credit card-linked UPI payments, you can spend up to your credit limit rather than your account balance.

Some of the other benefits of UPI's credit card payment option include:

Enjoy 100% cashback up to Rs. 200* on your first 4 UPI transactions

Earn up to 3x never-expiring reward points on UPI spends

Pay in a jiffy without entering credit card details, including OTPs or CVVs

Scan and pay at 60 million+ merchants and QR codes

Mobile and DTH recharges and all bill payments can be made from your credit card via your UPI app

You also get cashback, rewards, and offers via UPI

UPI transactions are eligible for free-credit periods on credit cards

Unlock UPI payments with IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards

IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card customers will be able to use credit cards with the UPI feature by opting for the FIRST Digital RuPay Credit Card.

The FIRST Digital RuPay Credit Card will serve as an add-on to your existing IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card. The existing card's rewards program, credit limit, fees and charges, etc., will still apply.

To avail of the FIRST Digital RuPay Credit Card, IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card customers will need to submit an online form and pay a one-time fee of Rs. 199 + GST. The FIRST Digital RuPay Credit Card will be generated instantly, which can be linked to UPI applications such as BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm, GPay, Freecharge, Slice, Cred, and Mobikwik.

Enjoy a limited period welcome offer of up to Rs. 50 cashback on the first 4 UPI transactions made within first 15 days of card issuance.

Linking your credit card to UPI

Here's how to link your existing IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card with your favourite UPI app and set the UPI PIN -

Open the UPI app and select Add a RuPay Credit Card in the Account section

Choose IDFC FIRST Bank and select your FIRST Digital RuPay Credit Card

Set the UPI PIN

That's it! As soon as your UPI account is linked, you can pay via UPI using your credit card

Note: The UPI app mobile number and the one linked to the credit card must be the same.

Features of the FIRST Digital RuPay Credit Card for UPI

UPI payments are secure, quick, and convenient. They also come with no hidden charges and let customers enjoy discounts and cashback. By linking your credit card, you continue to enjoy these features with the added bonus of reward points and interest-free credit for up to 48 days.

Here are the key features of this credit card:

Virtual only: This card will be a virtual card issued against your primary IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card

P2M only: You can make any number of payment-to-merchant transactions using the credit card UPI payment option

Daily limit: The UPI daily limit of Rs 2 lakh will be applicable

Credit limit: The credit limit will be shared with the primary IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card

Single bill: The outstanding against the IDFC FIRST Digital RuPay Credit Card and the primary card will be sent to you in a single consolidated bill

Reward points: Reward points earned on UPI transactions will be added to the reward points of the primary card

Optimise the UPI advantage

The IDFC FIRST Digital RuPay Credit Card offers you the convenience of UPI transactions with the repayment period of a credit card. Apply today and enjoy the best credit card experience on your mobile UPI app.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.