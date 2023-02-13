Nia Sharma scores high on glam quotient in white monokini, enjoys beach time with friends | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NIASHARMA90 Nia Sharma's Instagram uploads

Nia Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in the television industry, the diva lets her confidence and bold appearance do the talking. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star makes it a point to always score high on the glam quotient and it would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma carries every dress with elan. Over the years in the industry, Nia Sharma has proved her acting prowess with various shows.

Recently taking to her Instagram handle Nia shared a fun-filled video donning a white monokini. She captioned the post, "Failed to create the Magic moment…Shall better my walkovers". In the video Nia is seen falling flat on the beach after she does a headstand on the beach, to perform a cartwheel. She falls on the beach, with sea waves washing her off. Soon, her friends are seen laughing out loud and the actress too cracks up. Next, we see the actress performing a cartwheel on the beach, along with her friend, during the majestic sunset view at the beach.

Nia Sharma never misses a chance to amaze her fans, she is quite known for her bold avatars and has a massive fan following. From simple chic outfits to sizzling bold fits, she knows how to handle it. Nia likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts with her pictures and videos. She has again raised the temperature bar with her ‘towel selfies’ and fans are just amazed.

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Bahna Hai, in which she played the parallel role of Manvi Chowdhary. After this she worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show ‘Jamai Raja’, which was a big hit. He also participated in reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and won the hearts of the audience with her performance.

