Rakhi Sawant marriage row: Police move sessions court for custody of Adil Khan Durrani

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ADVASHUTOSHBJP Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan

Rakhi Sawant marriage row: The Mumbai police has approached a sessions court in Mumbai after a magistrate refused them the custody of Adil Khan Durrani in an alleged case of domestic violence. In a review petition filed before the Dindoshi court, police said medical examination of the accused was necessary as he has been accused under Indian Penal Code section 377 (unnatural sex).

Durrani was arrested on February 7 after Sawant filed a complaint accusing him of assault, taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge and performing unnatural sex, among other things. She had first got registered a First Information Report for assault and taking money and jewellery. Later, in her statement, Sawant accused Durani of offence under section 377 too.

Durrani was produced before a Metropolitan Magistrate's court on February 7 which sent him in judicial custody while denying police's request for remand.

In a related development, on Tuesday Sawant, represented by advocate Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav, opposed Durani's bail application, before the magistrate's court.

Recently, a fresh FIR was filed against Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan in Mysore. An Iran student had registered a case of rape against Adil at VV Puram Police station in Mysore under IPC section 376. In her FIR, the Iranian woman accused Adil of raping her on the pretext of marriage when they lived together in Mysore. She mentioned that when she demanded to get married to him five months back, he rejected it and said that he is in a similar kind of relationship with many girls. He then threatened and blackmailed her to not file any complaint by sending her intimate pictures of her. An FIR has now been registered under IPC sections 376, 417,420, 504 and 506.

When she threatened him that she is going to file a police complaint, he sent some intimate pictures to her on Snapchat and also threatened to share those pictures on social media and forward them to her parents. He also threatened to kill her if she filed any police complaint against him.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant accuses Adil Khan of 'selling her nudes'; later gets trolled for posting romantic video with him

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant accuses Adil Khan Durrani of CHEATING, says 'Mujhe fridge mein nahi jaana'

Latest Entertainment News