Rakhi Sawant accuses Adil Khan of 'selling her nudes'; later gets trolled for posting romantic video with him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Rakhi Sawant accuses Adil Khan

After public drama over her alleged marriage with Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant made some major revelations against the former. Days after accusing him of domestic violence, the actress and Bigg Boss participant accused Adil of selling her nude videos. Amid this, the actress was brutally trolled for uploading a romantic video with her husband.

Revealing that Adil was planning to marry Tanu Chandel and sold her inappropriate videos, she said, "Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time."

The actress while interacting with the media on Thursday said, “I have come to the court to share my side of the story. Adil shouldn’t get bail, I have gotten my medical done and even submitted all the proofs to the Oshiwara police station. I have come here to seek justice from the Judge. Adil has tortured me and cheated on me and I don’t want to get him bail. I have given my bank statements too, he took my OTP and stole my money, and he breached my trust," she added.

Her lawyers shared, "There are some proofs that are serious enough for not letting him get bail. Not just section 498 or 377, there are more serious sections that Rakhi can accuse Adil of. The Rs 1.5 crore fraud is a serious crime and this topic shall get discussed in court as well. Punishment shall be considered after the topic is brought up in the hearing."

Rakhi's lawyers said that the case has turned in her favour. "We are still in the process of collecting more evidence against the accused and Rakhi has been cooperating with us so we will soon have a strong case against him in court," they added.

Amid this, Rakhi was trolled brutally for sharing a romantic video with Adil. A user wrote, "Sab drama hai aur kuch nahi isne apni real life ko reality show bana diya hai #shame." Another said, "Sach kya hai upar wala janta hai ..but kis trh ke relationship hote h iske jo har time news m rehte h had h planning se hota h sb kam media m rehne k ly." A third comment read, "Have some dignity this is going too far. There is a thin line between cheapness and entertainment and you have crossed that line."

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani arrested, actress alleges he 'took money, jewellery'

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle marries Arjun Bhalla at Rajasthan's Khimsar Fort | Inside Photos

Latest Entertainment News