CSIR NET Admit Card 2023 Out at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Get download link here

CSIR NET Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for CSIR NET 2023 June examination. Candidates can download their CSIR NET 2023 admit card through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants who have registered for the exam can access and download the CSIR NET Admit Card 2023 by using their application number, date of birth and security code.

NTA will conduct the CSIR-UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 session exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship between June 6 and 8. The examination scheduled on June 6 and June 7 will be organised in two shifts-- from 9 AM to 12 Noon and 3 PM to 6 PM, while the exam scheduled on June 8 will be held in a single shift, from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

Candidates will have to report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam. The admit card is an important document to carry on the exam day. Along with the CSIR NET Admit Card 2023, candidates will also have to carry a valid photo ID proof.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2023: Exam Schedule

Exam Date Subject Name Shift 1 Shift 2 June 6, 2023 Life Science 9 AM to 12 Noon -- Life Science -- 3 PM to 6 PM June 7, 2023 Chemical Sciences 9 AM to 12 Noon -- Mathematical Sciences -- 3 PM to 6 PM June 8, 2023 Physical Sciences 9 AM to 12 Noon -- Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

CSIR NET Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Go to the official website of CSIR NET – csirnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the 'CSIR NET Admit Card 2023' tab on the homepage. Next, key in your application number, date of birth and click on submit button. Download the CSIR NET admit card and take a printout for future reference.

