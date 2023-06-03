UGC NET 2023 Correction window last date today; Steps to make changes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2023 application correction ends today

UGC NET 2023 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 application form today, June 3. Candidates who have applied for the UGC NET June 2023 examination can make necessary changes in their application form through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 11:50 PM.

According to the UGC NET schedule, the eligibility examination for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor programmes will be held between June 13 and June 22, 2023. The duration of the exam is 180 minutes (3 hours) and there will be no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

How to Edit the UGC NET 2023 Application Form

Candidates are required to follow the steps provided here to make changes in their UGC NET application.

Go the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link 'UGC NET June 2023 (Correction Window)', on the homepage.

Next, enter application number, password, security pin and click on sign in tab.

The UGC NET June 2023 Form will appear on the screen.

Make necessary changes in the application form and save the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link: UGC NET 2023 Application Form Correction Window

UGC NET 2023 Application Form: Editable Fields

Candidates can make required changes in their UGC NET application form. However, they are not allowed to edit Mobile Number, Email Address, Permanent Address & Correspondence Address, Candidate’s Name,Date of Birth, and Gender, Photo.