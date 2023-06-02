UGC NET 2023 application correction window activated at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check how to edit application form

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2023 application correction window started

UGC NET 2023 application correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 application correction process today, June 2. At UGC's official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, applicants can make changes to their application forms. The last date for submission of the application form is June 3, 2023.

Candidates should note that all particulars in the application form can not be changed. Check details about the particulars that can be changed or not changed below.

For Candidates who have verified AADHAR

No change allowed in Mobile Number, Email Address, Permanent Address & Correspondence Address

No change allowed in Candidate’s Name,Date of Birth, and Gender

No change allowed in the Photo

Change is allowed either in Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (anyone only)

For Candidates who have not used Aadhar for modification

No change allowed in Mobile Number, Email Address, Permanent Address & Correspondence Address

No change allowed in the Photo

Change is allowed either in the candidate’s Name or Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (anyone only)

UGC NET 2023 application correction: How to edit the application form

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, 'UGC-NET JUNE 2023 (Correction Window)' It will take you to the login window where you need to put the application form, application number, password, security pin and click on sign in Enter the required credentials and submit. UGC-NET JUNE 2023 Form will appear on the screen Review the form and submit it

UGC NET 2023 application form direct link

The official notice reads, 'The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 03 June 2023 upto 11.50 PM. After that, NTA will not accept the corrections in particulars in any circumstances. The concerned candidate must pay the additional charge (where applicable) using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

