UGC NET June 2023 Official website launched; Registration begins

UGC NET June 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGCT NET) June 2023 today, May 10. Aspirants can fill the UGC NET Application Form 2023 June session through the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in till May 31, 2023.

The NET 2023 June application form correction window will open on June 2 and will close on June 3, 2023. The UGC NET June 2023 exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor programmes will be held between June 13 and June 22, 2023. The examination will be held for a duration of three hours (180 minutes) and there will be no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

UGC NET June 2023 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to Unreserved category will have to pay Rs 1,150 as application fee. General-EWS and OBC-NCL candidates will have to pay Rs 600 and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) have to pay Rs 325 as application fee.

UGC NET Application Form 2023 June Session: Steps to Apply Online

Visit the official website of NTA - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the 'UGC NET 2023 application form' link on the homepage Register with your basic details and generate login credentials Re-login and fill out the application form, upload documents and make payment of application fee Submit the application form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

