UGC NET 2023 June Session Dates OUT; Exam from June 13, Registration begins tomorrow

UGC NET June 2023: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGCT NET) June 2023 exam will be held between June 13 and June 22, 2023. The UGC NET Application Form 2023 June session will be released tomorrow, May 10, 2023. Aspiring candidates will be able to register online for the eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor through the official website till May 31, 2023.

The UGCT NET June 2023 dates have been announced by the UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar through his official Twitter handle. "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode," UGC Chairman twittered.

The UGC NET 2023 June session exam will be held in 83 subjects. The examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format. Aspiring candidates can register online for the UGC NET exam through the official website nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

