Emraan Hashmi's Birthday Special: DYK he started his career as an AD on Raaz sets, later starred in the sequel

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is one of the most versatile performers in Indian cinema. Over the years, he has appeared in several critically acclaimed films, including Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Murder 2, The Dirty Picture and more.

But did you know that he began his career as an assistant director on the 2002 film Raaz? On his 47th birthday, let's take a look at how Emraan Hashmi entered showbiz as an AD and was later cast in the film's sequel, which went on to become a hit.

Emraan Hashmi worked as an AD for 2002 film Raaz

For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi completed his graduation from the University of Mumbai and then started working as an assistant director on the 2002 film Raaz alongside director Vikram Bhatt. The supernatural horror film Raaz, starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea, was a commercial hit at the box office.

Emraan Hashmi was later cast in the sequel to Raaz

Following its success, the makers decided to create a sequel titled Raaz: The Mystery Continues, featuring Emraan Hashmi as the lead actor. The film also starred Kangana Ranaut in a lead role. Raaz: The Mystery Continues was released in 2009 and directed by Mohit Suri.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi was recently seen Neeraj Pandey's directorial web series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web alongside Sharad Kelkar, Jameel Khan, Anurag Sinha, Freddy Daruwala, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, in lead roles. He will be next seen in the much-awaited sequel to his 2007 film Awarapan, titled Awarapan 2.

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