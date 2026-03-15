Alia Bhatt Birthday: The first photo she ever posted of Ranbir Kapoor will melt your heart

New Delhi:

It was at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018 when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surprised everyone by making their first public appearance together. Little did we know that the duo were dating then. Soon after, Alia would be frequently spotted spending time with the Kapoors. Be it bonding with RK's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni or standing by the Kapoor family during Rishi Kapoor's treatment and passing, Alia was always there. It was also the same year when she officially confirmed her relationship by posting a solo photo of the Ramayana actor on Instagram, for the first time ever. Find out more.

The first photo that Alia Bhatt posted of Ranbir Kapoor

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday on September 18, 2018, Alia Bhatt wished her "sunshine" with a happy photo. It was the first time that Alia had almost publicly announced that she was dating Ranbir, and their fans were overjoyed. On Alia's birthday today, let's take a look at the same:

When did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marry?

After five years of dating, Alia and Ranbir got married at their home in the presence of their families and close friends on April 14, 2022. The same year, in November, the couple welcomed their first child, baby girl, Raha. The duo met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

The caption read: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

What's on the work front for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt was last seen on the big screen in Jigra in 2024. Next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Love and War, co-starring husband Ranbir Kapoor and her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in the YRF film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. The film will release on July 10, 2026.

Also read: 'Namaskar': Alia Bhatt 'sprinkles in some Hindi' on BAFTA 2026 stage; internet hails her