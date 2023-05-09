CUET PG Application Form 2023: NTA reopens registration window at cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 registration window reopened

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 registration window today, May 9. Candidates who have not yet applied for the CUET PG 2023 exam or who could not complete their registration earlier got further opportunities to complete their registration process until May 11, 2023 (9 PM). The official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in is hosting the CUET PG 2023 registration.

The CUET PG 2023 application process was over on May 5 and the correction facility was given to the candidates from May 6 to 8, 2023. The NTA has reopened the application window on behalf of the requests received from the candidates who could not complete their CUET PG registration due to various unavoidable reasons.

"The correction window will be opened once again only for applicants who have applied now and who have not used the option of editing their application form in the correction window period from May 6, 2023, to May 8, 2023," NTA said.

CUET PG Application Form 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates Date for receiving online CUET PG 2023 Application Forms May 9 to May 11, 2023 Last Date for receiving CUET PG 2023 Application Forms May 11, 2023 (up to 9 PM) Last Date for receiving fee online May 11, 2023 (up to 11:59 PM) Correction in particulars of online cuet pg 2023 Application Form May 12 to May 13, 2023

CUET PG Application Form 2023: Steps to register online

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to apply online for CUET PG 2023 examination.

Visit the official website of CUET PG 2023 at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the 'Candidate Activity' section and click on the 'CUET PG 2023 registration' link.

Complete the registration process as instructed and upload necessary documents.

Make payment of application fees and finally submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and save the application for future reference.

CUET PG 2023 Exam Date

The CUET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held from June 5 to June 12 in two shifts. The first shift 1 will be organised from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be organised from 3 PM to 5 PM. The duration of the exam is three hours (180 minutes). The CUET PG admit card 2023 will be uploaded two weeks prior to the exam.