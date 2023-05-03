CUET PG 2023: NTA to close registration process on May 5, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 registration closes on May 5

CUET PG 2023 registration last date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) – 2023] on May 5. Candidates can apply online through the official website of CUET PG - cuet.nta.nic.in before the closure of the application window. Candidates can submit applications along with fees latest by May 5, 2023.

The testing agency will open the CUET PG 2023 application form correction window from May 6 and conclude on May 8.

This year, the CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held from June 1 to 12 across the country. The exam will be held in two shifts - Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (3 PM to 5 PM). The candidates will be able to download CUET PG 2023 one week before the commencement of the exam.

How to register for CUET PG 2023?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'CUET PG 2023 registration'

Enter all required information and log in to the account

Fill up the application form and make payment of application fees

Download the confirmation page after the final submission of the application for future reference

CUET PG 2023 registration direct link

ALSO READ | NEET admit card 2023: NTA to release NEET UG hall tickets today at neet.nta.nic.in

ALSO READ | MHT CET 2023 Admit Card Soon on mhtcet2023.mahacet.org: Check latest updates