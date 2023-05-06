CUET PG 2023 correction window reopens at cuet.nta.nic.in, check how to make changes in application form

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 correction window reopens

CUET PG 2023 correction window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) activated the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – PG 2023. Candidates can make changes to their application forms by visiting the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule, the correction window will remain active till May 8, 2023. Earlier, the last date for registration was extended till 9:50 pm on May 5.

CUET PG 2023 correction window: How to edit application form?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'CUET PG 2023 correction window' flashing on homepage

Enter your credentials and click on sign in option

Make desired changes in the application form and submit

Save and download CUET PG 2023 modified application form for future reference.

CUET PG 2023 Exam Date

This year, CUET PG 2023 exams will be held from June 5 to June 12 in two shifts - Shift 1 (Morning 10 AM to 12 PM) and Shift 2 (Afternoon 3 PM to 5 PM). The candidates will get 3 hours to complete the test. The CUET PG 2023 admit cards will be uploaded 2 weeks prior to the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

CUET PG 2023 correction window direct link

