CUET PG 2023 correction window reopens at cuet.nta.nic.in, check how to make changes in application form

CUET PG 2023 correction window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) activated the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – PG 2023. Candidates can make changes to their application forms by visiting the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in.
According to the revised schedule, the correction window will remain active till May 8, 2023. Earlier, the last date for registration was extended till 9:50 pm on May 5.
CUET PG 2023 correction window: How to edit application form?
- Candidates are required to visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the notification link that reads 'CUET PG 2023 correction window' flashing on homepage
- Enter your credentials and click on sign in option
- Make desired changes in the application form and submit
- Save and download CUET PG 2023 modified application form for future reference.
CUET PG 2023 Exam Date
This year, CUET PG 2023 exams will be held from June 5 to June 12 in two shifts - Shift 1 (Morning 10 AM to 12 PM) and Shift 2 (Afternoon 3 PM to 5 PM). The candidates will get 3 hours to complete the test. The CUET PG 2023 admit cards will be uploaded 2 weeks prior to the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.
