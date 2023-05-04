CUET PG 2023 Registration deadline tomorrow; Correction window, exam dates | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 Application last date tomorrow

CUET PG Application Form 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) application form window tomorrow, May 5. Aspiring candidates can register for the second edition of the CUET PG exam on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who have already completed the CUET PG Application Form 2023 can select more test paper codes, courses (Programmes), Universities and Institutions.

The NTA will open the CUET PG 2023 application form correction window between May 6 and May 8. The entrance exam for PG courses will be held on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 5 PM. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes (2 hours).

CUET PG 2023 Exam Pattern

The examination will be held online in Computer Based Test (CBT) format for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). The CUET PG 2023 question paper will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will be awarded four marks (+4) for each correct response, while for each incorrect response, one mark (-1) will be deducted from the total score.

CUET PG Application Form 2023: Online Registration Steps