CUET PG 2023 Registration ends tomorrow; Paper pattern, marking scheme

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 Registration last date tomorrow

CUET PG 2023 Application Form: The National Testing Agency will close the registrations for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgradsuate (CUET PG 2023) tomorrow, April 19. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the CUET PG 2023 examination on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will open the CUET PG 2023 applicaiton form correction window on April 20, 2023. Applicants will be able to edit their applications until April 23, 2023. The CUET PG exam is likely to be held in the May-June 2023 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 5 PM. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes (2 hours).

CUET PG 2023 Paper Pattern

NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2023 examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from Comprehension/Verbal Ability, General Awareness, Mathematical/Quantitative Ability and Analytical Skills, and domain knowledge questions. While in Shiksha Shastri and Shiksha Acharya exam paper, the enitre 100 questions of the question paper would be in Sanskrit language only.

CUET PG 2023 Marking Scheme

Each question in CUET PG 2023 exam will cary four marks (4). For each correct response, candidate will get four marks (+4) and for each incorrect response, one mark (-1) will be deducted from the total score. No marks will be given for un-answered/un-attempted responses. In case there are multiple correct options or change in key, the candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised CUET PG Final Answer Key will be awarded marks. If a question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks will be awarded to candidates irrespective of the fact they have attempted it or not.