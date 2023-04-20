CUET PG 2023 Exam dates announced; Registration window available till May 5

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG exam date 2023 announced

CUET PG 2023 Exam Date: Common University Entrance Test-Postgradsuate (CUET PG 2023) examination will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) announced the CUET PG exam dates through his official Twitter account.

"Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination," UGC Chairman tweeted.

Earlier, the CUET PG 2023 registration date was extended till May 5, 2023, which was initially scheduled to be concluded on April 19. Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application form between May 6 and May 8, 2023.

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 registration date to be extended, confirms UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar

Those aspirants who have already submitted their CUET PG Application Form 2023 can select more test paper codes, courses (Programmes), Universities and Institutions. The candidates who have already selected courses are eligible to edit their earlier chosen test paper codes. Candidates will have to pay additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests).