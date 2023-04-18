CUET PG 2023 registration date to be extended, confirms UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CUET PG 2023 registration date to be extended

CUET PG 2023: The date for registration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) will soon be extended as per the information shared by the UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar through a tweet.

According to the UGC cheif, candidates registering for CUET PG 2023 will get more time for registration. Candidates will be allowed to apply till May 5 till 9.50 PM at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date for remitting the application fee is also May 5 but the candidates will be allowed till 11.50 pm.

The candidates will be able to make changes in their application forms from May 6 to May 8. The details about the admit cards, and declaration of results will be displayed on the CUET PG portal in due course of time.

Further, he says, the decision to extend the registration was taken keeping in mind that several universities joined the CUET PG exam a little after the registration process commenced. In order to ensure that candidates will have more options for courses from various newly added universities from all over the country. It has been decided to extend the online application form's last date for CUET PG 2023, said Kumar.

Candidates who have already submitted their application but would like to add more subjects/courses (programs) / universities/institutions / autonomous colleges/organizations in their applications can do so by replacing/removing their earlier chosen subjects/ tests. However, the candidates will have to pay an additional fee if applicable for selecting more subjects. Candidates should note that the application fee once paid will not be refunded in any case.

It should be noted that a candidate can only fill up one application form at a time. Anyone found with multiple applications will be treated as Unfair Means, even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate.

