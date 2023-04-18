CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card today at admissions.cusat.ac.in; Know where, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card to release today

CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will issue the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) admit card 2023 today, April 18, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card through the official website-- admissions.cusat.ac.in. Candidates need to log in with their registration number and date of birth to download the CUSAT CAT hall ticket.

Aspirants will have to carry a hard copy of the CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof on the exam day. The Cochin University CAT examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses is scheduled to be held on May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023. The examination will be held in two sessions- morning and afternoon.

How to Download CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card

Aspirants can go through the simple steps listed below to download the CUSAT CAT admit card.

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CUSAT i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter thr registration number and date of birth in the given spaces.

Step 4: Submit details and the CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check details mentioned on the CUSAT CAT hall ticket and download it.

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the same for future reference.

About CUSAT CAT

CUSAT CAT examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to various UG and PG programmes including Engineering, Environmental Studies, Humanities, Law, Science, Social Sciences and Technology programmes.