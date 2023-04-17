NDA NA 2 final result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, Here's easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Download NDA NA 2 final result 2023 at upsc.gov.in

NDA NA 2 final result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022 results today. Candidates who appeared in the NDA NA 2 exam can check their roll numbers along with their names at the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

A total of 538 candidates have qualified for the exam, as per the result. The final list of the result has been prepared based on the written test held on September 4, 2022, and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The scores of the candidates will be uploaded after 15 days from the date of declaration of the final results.

NDA NA 2 final result 2023 is available on the official website containing all the details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. Candidates can easily access and download NDA NA 2 results followed by the easy steps given below.

NDA NA 2 final result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of upsc - upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads 'Final Result - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the result PDF

Check your roll number and save the result for future reference

What's next?

Candidates should note that the submission of the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc is mandatory. Those who have yet not submitted their certificates have been advised to do so promptly to the Army Headquarters at Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066.

