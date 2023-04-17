BSF RO RM Recruitment 2023: 247 vacancies notified, apply online from April 22 at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSF RO RM Notification 2023 out at bsf.gov.in for 247 vacancies.

BSF RO RM Recruitment 2023: Border Security Force has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) in Group ‘C’. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications online from April 22 onwards. The link to the applications will be provided at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is May 12.

To apply for the said posts, the candidate must be at least 12th passed from a recognized school or has cleared 10th with two years Industrial Training Institute. The age of the candidates must be between 18 and 25 years as on May 12, 2023. Relaxation in age for reserved categories and other special categories of personnel in accordance with government orders will be provided as per notification. Candidates can check all details below.

BSF RO RM Recruitment 2023: Vacancy break up

No. of Post - 247

Vacancy Break-Up

Head Constable (Radio Operator) - 217

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) - 30

BSF RO RM Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Appointed candidates will get a salary on a pay matrix level of 4 between 25500 to 81100 as per 7th CPC and other allowances as admissible to Central Government Employees from time to time.

BSF RO RM Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in

Click on the registrations tab

Click on the notification link that reads 'BSF RO RM Recruitment 2023'

Click on Apply.

Fill all particulars

Upload documents and pay application fee

Take a printout of the application form after the final submission of online application

