AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2023: Apply online for Nursing Officer Post at norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in, details here

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer. Interested candidates can submit their applications at norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in from 12 April to 05 May 2023 up to 5:00 P.M at norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which is scheduled to be conducted on 03 June 2023 (Saturday).

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Qualification & Age Limit

To appear in the said exam, a candidate requires to have Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery / B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing /B.Sc. Nursing / B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University and they must be Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council. Their age must be between 18 to 35 Years to apply for the said exam.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: How to apply?

A candidate needs to register on the official website of AIIMS - norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in Candidates are required to click on the notification link that reads 'Click on 'Online Registration For Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test(NORCET-4)' Now, you need to register yourself by clicking on 'New Registration' Fill up the application form and upload documents AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2023 application form will be displayed on the screen Download AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Application Fee

General/OBC Candidates - Rs.3000/-

SC/ST Candidates/EWS - Rs.2400/-

Persons with Disabilities - Exempted

