Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 to be released today at ssa.assam.gov.in | latest updates here

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023: Samagra Shiksha Assam will release the admit card for Teacher Eligibility Test for the 6th schedule today on its website. Candidates will be able to download Assam Special TET 2022 call letters from the official website of SSA Assam at ssa.assam.gov.in.

Assam Special TET 2022 is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023. There will be two papers - paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will be for those who wish to be a primary teacher while paper 2 will be for those candidates who intend to be a teacher for the Upper Primary level (classes VI to VIII). The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes for both papers. Candidates will be able to download Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 followed by the easy steps given below, once it is released.

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023: Step-by-step easy guide

Visit the official website of SSA Assam at ssa.assam.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page

It will redirect you to the login page where you will have to enter your credentials

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023: Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the said exam, the candidate will have to secure 60% marks out of 150 marks to qualify Teachers Eligibility Test. However, the candidates belonging to SC/ST (Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH) will get a relaxation of 5 %. Thus, for these reserved category candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150 i.e.55 %.

