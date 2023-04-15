SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam for CAPFs to be conducted in 13 Regional Languages | details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC GD Exam 2024 will be set in 13 languages

SSC GD Constable 2023: The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken an initiative to conduct constable (general duty) exams for CAPFs in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English from January 1, 2024 onwards. This decision has been taken by the Union Home Minister and Minister of Corporation Amit Shah to give impetus to the participation of local youth in the CAPF and encourage regional languages.

Now, the exam paper will be set in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, and Konkani in addition to Hindi and English Languages. It is expected that the decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the exam in their mother tongue language and improve their selection process.

SSC GD Constable 2023: Wide campaign to be launched

Earlier, the SSC GD constable exam was conducted in English and Hindi Languages only. With this decision, the youth will be able to appear in their regional languages.

To encourage youth, states/UTs governments are expected to launch a wide campaign to use this opportunity of taking the exam in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country.